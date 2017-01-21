From Trump's inauguration to Jallikattu ordinance: 5 key developments





The era of Trump begins

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. During his inauguration, he delivered a fiery attack on the Washington establishment in which he vowed to return power to the American public and deliver on the pledges he had made in his campaign. "Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another,” Trump said in his inauguration speech, adding, “We are transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump vows to unseat establishment

After 4 days of protests, Centre clears Jallikattu ordinance Business Standard brings to you a list of five key developments from across the country.

Moving swiftly, the Centre on Friday night cleared an ordinance on the ancient bull taming sport of Jallikattu. With this, the Tamil Nadu government can promulgate it in an effort to end the protests that have paralysed the state for the past four days. Officials said that the Home Ministry cleared the ordinance after the Law Ministry approved the draft ordinance proposed by the Tamil Nadu government to enable resumption of Jallikattu.

ALSO READ: Centre clears ordinance on Jallikattu to allow TN govt to promulgate it

to give written reply, appear before PAC again

Unsatisfied with his responses to specific queries on demonetisation, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Friday asked Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor to furnish written replies to the concerns expressed by the members within two weeks and appear before the panel again. Patel, along with Deputy Governor R Gandhi and other senior functionaries, appeared before PAC for oral evidence on “Review of Monetary Policy”. According to sources, Patel did not give specific answers on who initiated the note ban, how much cash had come back into the banks and when the cash supply situation would normalise.

ALSO READ: Unhappy PAC asks Urjit to give written answers on note ban

Motherson's latest acquisition puts it on path to realise $18-bn annual revenue target by 2020