Padmavati to Tubelight & Jagga Jasoos: Biggest Bollywood let-downs of 2017

The year 2017 may have seen India's film industry smashing many box-office records with flicks like Baahubali: The Conclusion and Tiger Zinda Hai. But it was also a year of let-downs for many popular stars -- for reasons ranging from poor scripts to erosion in star power and needless controversies.

As 2017 draws a close, Business Standard takes a look at the viggest let-downs among films that promised a lot but delivered little.

Tubelight



Photo: Twitter The only actor in Hindi film industry whose films have been among the biggest hits year after year in recent times has been However, he found a rare failure in 2017. Although Tubelight managed to rake in an estimated revenue of Rs 121 crore in India, the film was termed a flop since it had been made with a huge budget of Rs 135 crore.

even refunded the distributors of the film to compensate for their losses.

Jab Harry Met Sejal



A still from jab Harry Met Sejal Shah Rukh Khan's films have not found much success in recent times, but Harry Met Sejal was one of the most awaited films of 2017, especially with the hype around the Imtiaz Ali-directed movie. The film, however, failed to impress either moviegoers or critics. The result: It could earn a meagre Rs 62 crore in India.

Shah Rukh Khan was reported to have followed in Salman Khan's footsteps and compensated distributors for their losses.

A Gentleman



The Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer was a surprise flop of 2017 as it could rake in only Rs 19 crore, even after all the hype it received before the release.

Apart from the poor review, Mumbai floods during the initial days of its release also significantly contributed to its failure.

Jagga Jasoos



Photo: Twitter Much was expected from the film as it brought together Ranbir Kapoor and Anuragh Basu, the actor and director of the Oscar-nominated Barfi. The other selling point of the film was the fact that Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were coming together for the first time after their infamous break-up.