From yacht cruise to jet skiing, get a taste of adventure this summer

Nowadays, relaxing on a beach or exploring a historical city during vacations has become passé. Travellers are increasingly opting for experiential holidays and adventure getaways.

Of course, going to these places isn’t your routine trip, and therefore, can be significantly more expensive. According to data from Expedia, over 30 per cent of holidayers now opt for offbeat destinations that offer opportunities for surfing, hiking, scuba diving, kayaking, snorkelling, jet skiing and challenging treks. Says Rohan Prakash, business head, Trip 360 (formerly Cox & Kings): ...