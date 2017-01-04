From Yadav family feud to bird flu scare: 5 key developments

Business Standard brings to you a list of five across the country.

Yadav vs Yadav







ALSO READ: Akhilesh-Mulayam patch up fails; opinion poll shows SP ahead of rivals Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday reached out to his father and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, but sources close to him said a rapproachment was possible only on Akhilesh’s terms, which include Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh be sacked from the party, that his list of candidates is accepted and his uncle Shivpal Yadav shifted to Delhi. Meanwhile, SP’s principal rival, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati released her party’s list of 403 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls, and appealed to Muslims, which comprise nearly a fifth of UP’s electorate, to not waste their vote on the SP.

Rose Valley chit fund scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, after interrogating him for over three hours at its headquarters in the city. The arrest followed inconsistencies in his statement in investigations into the Rs 15,000- crore Rose Valley chit fund scam. Bandyopadhyay was summoned by the CBI twice in December but he had cited prior engagements.

meet





ALSO READ: GST stuck with compensation, dual control The goods and services tax (GST) Council will take up the tricky issue of division of administrative turf between the Centre and states in the proposed indirect taxation system on Wednesday, even as many states signalled sticking to their stance of having a control over small dealers. The states are also digging in their heels to ask for more compensation, as they are hit by demonetisation, clearly giving signals that the April 1 deadline is likely to be missed.

Bharti Airtel extends 4G data limit





ALSO READ: Airtel now offers free 4G data for a year to those who switch Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday upgraded its existing unlimited calling schemes by adding 3GB free 4G data, worth up to Rs 9,000, for non-users of its 4G services. “Customers will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017, with select prepaid and postpaid packs under this offer. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack or plan benefits,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Bird flu scare