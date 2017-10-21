FSSAI turns aggregator to eradicate hunger

They say charity begins at home. This festive season, the food safety regulator is trying to emulate the adage. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has now become a portal to facilitate recovery and distribution of leftover food in the country. The FSSAI has done this by becoming an aggregator where non-governmental organisations (NGO) already working to feed the needy by collecting leftover food can meet volunteers and donors on one platform — the Indian Food Recovery Alliance (Ifra). Data suggests that 40 per cent of the food produced is wasted. The ...