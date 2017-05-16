Full text: Govt using CBI to target my son, alleges Chidambaram post raids

Former Union minister said that Tuesday's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids at his and his son, Karti Chidambaram's, residences were an attempt by the Modi government to muzzle his voice.

While no official word has come from the CBI, sources have said that the raids were conducted in connection with the Aircel-Maxis probe, where Chidambaram's role as then finance minister in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to the deal has been called into question. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also searched Chidambaram's house.

In his official statement regarding the Tuesday morning raids, Chidambaram said that the Modi government was using the and other agencies to target his son. The Congress leader alleged that the government was trying to silence his voice and stop him from writing against its policies and actions.

" approval is granted in hundreds of cases," the statement said, adding, "Every case was processed according to law and approval was granted or refused in accordance with the recommendations of the consisting of five secretaries to the Government of India."

Chidambaram's statement concluded by saying: "I shall continue to speak and write."

Tuesday's development comes almost a month after the informed, according to reports, the Supreme Court (SC) that it was investigating Chidambaram's role in the alleged illegality of permitting Malaysian firm Maxis to acquire 100 per cent stake in Aircel directly and indirectly through foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2006.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy moved the SC seeking a probe into Chidambaram's alleged role in illegally permitting Maxis to acquire 100 per cent stake in Aircel. It has been claimed that this was done without following the procedure of sending the proposal to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) despite the total worth of the deal being more than Rs 600 crore.