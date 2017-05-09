Full text: Mishra's letter to Arvind Kejriwal poses electoral challenge

Former (AAP) minister Kapil Mishra has challenged Delhi Chief Minister to resign from his post if he has a shed of morality left in him and to contest elections against him.

Mishra issued the challenge in an open letter to Kejriwal. Mishra said that he would be lodging an FIR against Kejriwal, and, citing the latter as his "guru" in his fight against corruption, Mishra sought the AAP supremo's blessings.

AAP's high-powered Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by Kejriwal, on Monday night suspended Mishra from the party's primary membership. Earlier, on Saturday, Mishra had been sacked from the Delhi Cabinet.





ALSO READ: AAP crisis: Now, Kapil Mishra says Kejriwal has become like Jaitely, Sibal On Sunday, Mishra had alleged that he saw Kejriwal receive Rs 2 crore in cash from AAP leader at his residence and that Jain had settled a Rs 50 crore deal for the chief minister's brother-in-law, Surender Kumar Bansal.

Mishra also accused Kejriwal of creating a conspiracy of lies and against him, adding that he would fight the conspiracy on his own. Likening himself to Abhimanyu, Mishra said that he would either break this "chakravyuh" or die trying.