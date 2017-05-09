Full text: Mishra's letter to Arvind Kejriwal poses electoral challenge

Former Aam Aadmi Party
(AAP) minister Kapil Mishra has challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
to resign from his post if he has a shed of morality left in him and to contest elections against him.
Mishra issued the challenge in an open letter to Kejriwal. Mishra said that he would be lodging an FIR against Kejriwal, and, citing the latter as his "guru" in his fight against corruption, Mishra sought the AAP supremo's blessings.
AAP's high-powered Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by Kejriwal, on Monday night suspended Mishra from the party's primary membership. Earlier, on Saturday, Mishra had been sacked from the Delhi Cabinet.
On Sunday, Mishra had alleged that he saw Kejriwal receive Rs 2 crore in cash from AAP leader Satyendar Jain
at his residence and that Jain had settled a Rs 50 crore deal for the chief minister's brother-in-law, Surender Kumar Bansal.
Mishra also accused Kejriwal of creating a conspiracy of lies and corruption
against him, adding that he would fight the conspiracy on his own. Likening himself to Abhimanyu, Mishra said that he would either break this "chakravyuh" or die trying.
Further, in the open letter, Mishra said that he has come to know that Kejriwal was making a move to have his membership in the Rajya Sabha removed. In response to this, Mishra issued a direct challenge to the Delhi chief minister. Calling on Kejriwal to pick whichever seat suited him, whether it be Mishra's Karawal Nagar seat or Kejriwal's New Delhi seat, Mishra challenged the AAP supremo to contest elections against him.
Before issuing the open letter, Mishra had also tweeted that he would going to the Central Bureau of Investigation office at 11:30 am on Tuesday.
Below is the full letter (in Hindi) written by Mishra:
