The on Tuesday criminalised sex with a minor wife aged between 15 and 18 years, saying the exception in the earlier rape law was arbitrary and violative of the Constitution.



Section 375 of the IPC, which defines the offence of rape, has an exception clause that says intercourse or sexual act by a man with his wife, not below 15 years, is not rape. However, the age of consent is 18 years.



Here is the full text of the judgment: