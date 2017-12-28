JUST IN
Congress supports triple talaq bill but opposes 3-year jail term
Full text of the triple talaq bill

The government introduced 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017' in Parliament today

The governnment introduced 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017', commonly referred to as Triple Talaq Bill, in Parliament today. It was tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad. Instant triple talaq could soon become a punishable offence if the bill becomes a law.

Introducing the bill, the minister said, "We must understand pain of Muslim women. Today morning I read news that a woman in Rampur was given talaq by her husband just because she woke up late. About 100 cases of triple talaq have come to light after Supreme Court's verdict. When Islamic countries have regulated provisions of triple talaq then why can't we a secular nation do it? We are not interfering in Sharia."

Here is the full text of the bill that was tabled today:
 
