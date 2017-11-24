How funny business is drawing serious money in India

Good night, ladies and gentlemen, my name is…” The rest of it is drowned in the thunderous applause of a packed auditorium.

Walking towards the exit gates, the clamorous chatter is all about hurting jaws and stiff bellies from hours of laughing. When India’s finest comics hold a mic and own the stage, the ones subjected to their wisecracks leave feeling even more special. Their jokes might be forgotten but the names will be remembered — then Googled and searched on YouTube for videos that will be watched incessantly at home and at work, and thereafter ...