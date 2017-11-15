Future combat vehicles should operate on western, northern borders: Rawat

Future armoured vehicles should have the capability to operate on both northern and western borders, Army Chief General said on Wednesday.

The Army Chief's remark came days after the issued a Request For Information (RFI) for development and manufacturing of Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) under the Strategic Partnership model.

Speaking at a seminar "Future Armoured Vehicles 2017", General Rawat said the was looking at modernising its mechanised forces, adding that there can be no mistake in deciding what capabilities are required in these Future Ready Combat Vehicles.

"Whatever be the future armoured vehicle we are looking at, we must have the capability to operate on the western border and the northern border. Whatever equipment we are going to introduce must be capable of inter-operability on both fronts."

The Army Chief said that with the development of canal systems on the western front, the desert areas have become greener and the population close to the border has also grown, leaving lesser space for operating the tanks and also bringing in a requirement for building bridges.

"With the canal system developing, we will have to address the requirement of bridges in the manner in which these armoured fighting vehicles are going to negotiate with all this... Therefore, I will say the battlefield will become complex and the terrain will add to the complexities."

General Rawat also said that there is a need to reduce the weight of the machines and to ensure it can operate in a complex terrain as well as be integrated with other systems.

"We will have to look at technology to reduce the weight of our war fighting machines. We will have to overcome terrain with manoeuvering space reducing... Even down south in desert, in that sector hardening of desert has started," he added.

General Rawat said is looking at modernising its mechanised forces and the new weapon system cannot be seen as a tank alone.

"The future combat vehicle will really be a system of systems. This is the time we can make no mistakes. We must decide what we want... what are the capabilities. It must have the capability to operate by day and night. They must be integrated on systems within the machines available to us," he said.

"It is a very complex system we are looking at and we cannot make any mistakes."

The last week issued an RFI for over 1,700 Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) to replace the ageing Soviet-era T-72 tanks.