Future Group continues to be official partner of IPL for next 3 years

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced it would continue its association with as the Official Partner for the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next three years. FBB came on board as the Official Partner for in 2017. Rajeev Shukla, chairman, said: “We are delighted to have back as the Official Partner of the for the next three years. They have returned after just one year of association, which is a great testament to the value the sponsorship platform delivers to its partners.” Kishore Biyani, Group CEO, said: “In a country like ours, cricket holds the power of bringing the entire country together.

The IPL, being the grandest cricket carnival today, connects with thousands of fans who are glued to their TV screens during the season. This is a great opportunity for us to connect and engage with our consumers too. We look forward to having a good run with the family, following a successful year with them as their official partner.”