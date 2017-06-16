TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Gajapati Raju says Diwakar Reddy incident at Vizag airport will be probed

Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and GoAir also barred Diwakar Reddy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has said he will get the incident relating to TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy creating a ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport and being subsequently barred by seven airlines probed.

"I will get the entire incident at Vizag Airport enquired into to find out the exact details and ensure that lawful outcomes follow," Raju tweeted on Friday, a day after Reddy was denied a boarding pass for an IndiGo flight as he had showed up late and kicked up a row at the airport.

IndiGo placed a ban on flying Reddy on late Thursday evening, which was followed by four more airlines — Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and GoAir — also barring him.

On Friday, AirAsia and Vistara also barred the MP.

The Telugu Desam Party lawmaker from Anantapur was also said to have damaged a printer and misbehaved with IndiGo airline staff.

"The staff politely informed him that boarding for flight 6E-608 is closed and offered to accommodate Reddy in the subsequent flight," IndiGo has said in a statement on Thursday.

"Reddy expressed his annoyance and soon raged against the staff using aggressive and abusive behaviour. IndiGo saw a footage aired by some media personnel — which shows visual representation of Reddy's aggressive behaviour against the staff and further damaging the airport property."

