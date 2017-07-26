TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Galle test: Dhawan, Pujara tons take India to 399/3 at stumps vs Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan made 190 runs in 168 balls Ragana Herath

IANS 

Galle Test, India vs Sri Lanka
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, and Shikhar Dhawan cheer at each other during the first day's play of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka

Centuries from opener Shikhar Dhawan (190) and one-down Cheteshwar Pujara (144 not out) helped India reach 399/3 at stumps on the opening day of the first of the three-Test series against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium here on Wednesday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, India rode on a 253-run second wicket effort between Dhawan and Pujara to surpass the highest ever first day's total of 351 runs in Sri Lanka.

Later, Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (39 not out) put on an undefeated 113-run fourth-wicket stand to take the visitors to their second ever highest opening day's total.

