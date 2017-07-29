Galle Test: India comfortably beats Sri Lanka by 304 runs on Day 4

-
For India, spinner duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets each to help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
After opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara slammed their centuries in the first innings, skipper Kohli joined the bandwagon in the second to score an unbeaten 103 off 136 balls. Aided by this knock, Kohli's 17th test century and 10th as captain, India had set Sri Lanka a target of 550 to chase in about two days.
On Day 4, after they lost two quick wickets just after lunch, Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne and stumper Niroshan Dickwella steadied the innings to take the score to 192/4 at tea. However, Karunaratne's 97 and later Dickwella's 67 did not prove enough to see the hosts through in the match.
Brief Scores
India 1st innings: 600 & 240-3 declared in 53 overs.
Sri Lanka 1st innings: 291 & 245 in 76.5 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 97; R Ashwin 3/65, R Jadeja 3/71).
