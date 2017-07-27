TRENDING ON BS
Galle test: Sri Lanka 154/5 at Day 2 close, trail India by 446 runs

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami dealt crucial blows to register figures of 2/30

IANS  |  Galle 

Mohammed Shami, Gallle Test, India, Sri Lanka, Cricket
India's Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dhanushka Gunatilaka during the second day's play of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

India held the upper hand at stumps on the second day of the opening Test with Sri Lanka trailing by 446 runs with five wickets in hand in their first innings at Galle International Stadium here on Thursday.

After losing three wickets in quick succession at the start of the innings, Sri Lanka were 154/5 with middle-order batsman Angelo Mathews (54 batting) and Dilruwan Perera (6 batting) unbeaten at stumps.

Mohammed Shami dealt crucial blows to register figures of 2/30 while fellow pacer Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a wicket each.

