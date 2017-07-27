Galle test: Sri Lanka 154/5 at Day 2 close, trail India by 446 runs

held the upper hand at stumps on the second day of the opening Test with trailing by 446 runs with five wickets in hand in their first innings at Galle International Stadium here on Thursday.

After losing three wickets in quick succession at the start of the innings, were 154/5 with middle-order batsman Angelo Mathews (54 batting) and Dilruwan Perera (6 batting) unbeaten at stumps.

dealt crucial blows to register figures of 2/30 while fellow pacer and off-spinner bagged a wicket each.