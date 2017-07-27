Galle test: Sri Lanka 154/5 at Day 2 close, trail India by 446 runs

-
India held the upper hand at stumps on the second day of the opening Test with Sri Lanka trailing by 446 runs with five wickets in hand in their first innings at Galle International Stadium here on Thursday.
After losing three wickets in quick succession at the start of the innings, Sri Lanka were 154/5 with middle-order batsman Angelo Mathews (54 batting) and Dilruwan Perera (6 batting) unbeaten at stumps.
Mohammed Shami dealt crucial blows to register figures of 2/30 while fellow pacer Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a wicket each.
