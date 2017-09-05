JUST IN
Gautam Gambhir to fund education of slain J&K cop's daughter

Rashid was killed on August 28 when militants fired at him at Mehandi Kadal in Anantnag district

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Gautam Gambhir
Cricketer Gautam Gambhir interacts with media at a sports ground in New Delhi. File Photo: PTI

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday pledged to support the education of five-year-old Zohra, who lost her father, ASI Abdul Rashid, in a militant attack in Kashmir's Anantnag district last month.

Gambhir said he would help the young child realise her dreams and support her education for life.


"Zohra,I can't put u (you) 2 (to) sleep wid (with) a lullaby but I'll help u (you) 2 (to) wake up 2 (to) live ur dreams. "(I) Will support ur (your) education 4 (for)lifetime #daughterofIndia," Gambhir said in a tweet.

Rashid was killed on August 28 when militants fired at him at Mehandi Kadal in Anantnag district. Photographs of Zohra crying inconsolably over the coffin of her father went viral on social media.

"Zohra, plz (please) don't let those tears fall as I doubt even Mother Earth can take d (the) weight of ur (your) pain. "Salutes to ur (your) martyred dad ASI, Abdul Rashid," Gambhir added.
First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 17:01 IST

