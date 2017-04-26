Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington paid 2 mn pounds per episode?

The top five actors from 'Game of Thrones', including Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, are reportedly being paid up to two million pounds for every episode in the seventh season of the show.
If the reports are true, they would overtake the cast of 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory' as the highest-paid actors in the history of television.
Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, have also signed the contracts for the seventh and eighth season of HBO's fantasy TV series.
'Game of Thrones' season seven airs from June 25.
