Game of Thrones S7 pirated more than a billion times, says anti-piracy firm

The latest season of HBO's fantasy drama, "Game of Thrones", has so far been pirated more than one billion times.



According to a report from firm MUSO, the seven episodes of "Game of Thrones" season seven each averaged 14.7 billion illegal views through September 3, reported Variety.



Within the first 72 hours of its initial broadcast, the season premiere was illegally or streamed more than 90 million times. The season finale was illegally or streamed more than 120 million times within its first 72 hours.Of the 1.03 billion total instances for the season 84.66 per cent were streams, 9.12 per cent were torrents, and 5.59 per cent were downloads.