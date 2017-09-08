JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

Army to recruit women in military police in effort to break gender barriers
Business Standard

Game of Thrones S7 pirated more than a billion times, says anti-piracy firm

Of the 1.03 billion total piracy instances for the season 84.66 per cent were streams

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Games of Thrones
A poster of Game of Thrones Season 7

The latest season of HBO's fantasy drama, "Game of Thrones", has so far been pirated more than one billion times.

According to a report from anti-piracy firm MUSO, the seven episodes of "Game of Thrones" season seven each averaged 14.7 billion illegal views through September 3, reported Variety.


Within the first 72 hours of its initial broadcast, the season premiere was illegally downloaded or streamed more than 90 million times. The season finale was illegally downloaded or streamed more than 120 million times within its first 72 hours.

Of the 1.03 billion total piracy instances for the season 84.66 per cent were streams, 9.12 per cent were torrents, and 5.59 per cent were downloads.

First Published: Fri, September 08 2017. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU