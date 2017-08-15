Game of Thrones Season 5: Four held in Mumbai for leaking episode online

TRENDING ON BS
Independence Day: Shahid Afridi wishes India, says 'let humanity prevail'
ANI  |  Mumbai 

Game of Thrones
The iron throne

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested four people for leaking an episode of television series 'Game of Thrones'.

The cyber department and the Mumbai Police jointly detected and arrested the accused, who hail from Bengaluru. Hotstar, a digital and mobile entertainment platform, had approached office of Inspector General of Police (Cyber), after data leak was found.

The cyber department did the preliminary enquiry into it and zeroed down the accused, who were related to Prime Focus Company.

The firm, which owns the airing rights to the show (the seventh season of which is ongoing), had registered a complaint against their employees, after which the case was handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

The episode in question, the fourth instalment of the current season, was titled 'The Spoils of War'.

