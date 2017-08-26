'Game of Thrones' Season 7 climax leaked; HBO hackers kill suspense

Just a day before the last episode of "Game of Thrones" Season 7 set to hit the screens, the calling themselves as "Mr Smith" have leaked the climax of the ongoing season, thus ending the suspense that kept the millions of fans on toes.

According to Mashable on Friday, the hacking group which stole approximately 1.5 terabytes of data from have released, what they call, a sixth wave of leaks that contain confidential plot summaries and details of how the season will end.

"Mashable has read the confidential summary but has chosen not to publish the explicit details," the report said.

In response, has said the may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention.

"That's a game we're not going to participate in," was quoted as saying.

The hacking group demanded approximately $6.5 million worth of from but that demand has not been met so far.

However, the hacking group claimed to have sold the stolen data to three customers in deep web who paid them half of the amount they had requested in ransom from

"By the way, we officially inform you and other hundreds of reporters whom we are emailing that we sold ' IS FALLING' entire collection (5 TB) to three customers in deep web and we earned half of the requested ransom," the said.

"We put a condition for our respected customers and they approved. We will leak many many waves of HBO's internal stuff to punish them for playing us and set an example of greedy corporation."

