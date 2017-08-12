Gandhi Jayanti no longer a holiday in Rajasthan govt-run colleges

After years of observing as a holiday, the Higher Education Department has decided against a holiday on October 2 in state-run colleges and universities this year.

"We want students to celebrate the occasion. So we have decided not to declare holiday on Gandhi Jayanti," a senior official of the department told IANS on Saturday.

He said that list of holidays were sent to all institutions, including universities, a couple of months back.

In October, institutions will observe holidays on Muharram and Diwali.

