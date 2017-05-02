Ganga Swachhta Sankalp Divas to be observed today

Mission on (NMCG) will be observing Swachhta Sankalp Divas on Tuesday at 12 locations, namely- Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Bhagalpur, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Raj Ghat (Hardoi), Bithoor, (Uttarakhand), Vidhur Kuti (Bijnor) and Devprayag.

The event would also be organised at more than 30 other locations through Vichaar Manch, local NGOs and volunteer support.

Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Rejuvenation would attend the events at Vidhur Kuti , and Devprayag.

Events at other locations shall be presided by various Central and state level dignitaries and functionaries, and senior officials from Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Rejuvenation and NMCG.

The objective of the Swachhta Sankalp Divas is to spread awareness and evoke active involvement of the masses through Swachhta Sankalp (Pledge) reiterating their commitment to Swachh through a series of events like Swachhta sandesh rally, Shram daan, plantation, Swachhta sankalp etc to develop a sense of pride and ownership among citizens to engender support for Namami Gange programme.

Vichar Manch, a volunteer wing of NMCG would execute the aforesaid events in close coordination with State Programme Management Groups, State Government Departments/Agencies, District Administration and other key stakeholders at each location respectively.

It may be recalled that NMCG observed 16-day long ' Swachhta Pakhwada' along five Basin States, which was launched at on March 16 and concluded on March 31 at Haridwar.

The pakhwada emerged as a mass movement and witnessed active involvement and participation of various stakeholders.