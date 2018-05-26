JUST IN
Gangster Abu Salem convicted in 2002 extortion case; sentencing on May 30

The court has fixed May 30 for argument on the quantum of sentence against Salem

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Abu Salem
A file photo of extradited gangster Abu Salem who was convicted by a special TADA court in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, in Mumbai.

A Delhi Court on Saturday convicted gangster Abu Salem in the 2002 extortion case.

Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in November 2005, is facing trial in eight cases including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

The Patiala House court has convicted Salem under 387, 506/507 Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for demanding Rs 50 million as protection money from Delhi-based businessman Ashok Gupta in 2002.

The other accused Chanchal Mehta, Majid Khan, Pawan Kumar Mittal and Mohd Ashraf also faced trial and got an acquittal in the judgment. While one of the accused, Sajjan Kumar Soni, died earlier during the course of the trial.

The court has fixed May 30 for argument on the quantum of sentence against Salem.
First Published: Sat, May 26 2018. 20:12 IST

