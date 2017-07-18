Ganguly refuses to comment on Bharat Arun's appointment as bowling coach

Former India captain and part of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday refused to comment on the re-signing of as the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team till the 2019 ICC World Cup.

"Enough has been said about the matter. I don't want to comment on this anymore," Ganguly told reporters here.

Alongwith Sachin Tendulkar and V V S Laxman, who form the CAC tasked to appoint the India coach following Anil Kumble's resignation, Ganguly, recommended a 150-day tenure per year for India's World Cup winning pacer as bowling consultant.

"(We recommended) 150 days a year," Ganguly had said a few days back.

Batting great Rahul Dravid's name was also included as overseas batting consultant.

But on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said that they haven't yet arrived at any decision on the duo.

India's new coach will be at the helm of affairs when India tour Sri Lanka starting July 26.

Batting coach was elevated as the assistant coach while R.Sridhar was retained as the fielding coach of the national team.