Garbage mess irks NGT; seeks explanation from Centre, Delhi govt

Irked over the menace in Delhi due to East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) sanitation workers' strike, the (NGT) on Thursday pulled up Delhi government, civic bodies and the Centre.

The tribunal has sought an explanation for the menace and asked the government and civic bodies of their plans to deal with solid waste.

"In a tussle between government and corporations, you have made the general public suffer," Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.

Over the matter of pending salaries of the East DMC employees -- the cause of their strike, the tribunal sought an explanation from all municipal corporations, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi government.

"The sought detailed report regarding how much budget MCD received from and why it could not give salaries to its sanitation employees," said Balendu Shekhar, East DMC's counsel.

He said the also asked about the transportation system of the garbage.

"What is the plan of to deal with the waste? Why have you failed as a government to deal with the issue," Swatanter Kumar asked the Delhi government.

The tribunal also asked the Ministry of Urban Development what has it done till date for sanitation of Delhi.

In another matter, the tribunal has issued a notice to other states asking why them segregation, collection and disposition of municipal solid waste is not in place.