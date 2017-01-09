GATE 2017 admit card released

Competitive examination conducted jointly by seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT — Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), on behalf of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2017. The admit card for the annual exam is available on the official website appsgate.iitr.ac.in, since January 5, 2017.

From 1984, is conducted for the candidates seeking admission for postgraduate (Masters) degrees or Doctorate level at all IITs, NITs and IISc. Over the past few years, is often also the sole deciding factor for recruitment of engineering graduates into the government organisations and National/State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The annual exam, this year, is being organised by IIT Roorkee.



Dates to remember:



2017 online examination February 4 – 5 and February 11 – 12 Availability of admit card January 5 Announcement of results March 27

How to download the admit card



Candidates can download the 2017admit card by:



1. Log on to the official website www.gate.iitr.ernet.in

2. Click on the link Candidate login for downloading admit card

3. Or log on to appsgate.iitr.ac.in directly

4. Enter the enrollment ID sent during registration or the email address used during registration

5. Enter your online application processing system (GOAPS) password

6. Enter Captcha

7. Click on submit button

8. Save the admit card/hall ticket

9. Take a printout

Exam scheme

The exam consists of two sections with a total of 65 questions for 100 marks for three hours. In general, the questions for the exam are from three different areas namely general aptitude for 15 marks, engineering mathematics (roughly for 10-13 marks) and the rest of the marks will be from the core engineering area of the candidate.

The questions will be of multiple choice questions (MCQs) and numerical fill in the blanks type. The MCQs will have negative markings for wrong answers, the fill in the blanks type questions do not have any negative marking scheme.





Total marks and time:



Paper code General

aptitude

(GA)

marks Subject

marks Total

marks Total

time AE: Aerospace Engineering

AG: Agricultural Engineering

AR: Architecture and Planning

BT: Biotechnology

CE: Civil Engineering

CH: Chemical Engineering

CS: Computer Science and Information Technology

CY: Chemistry

EC: Electronics and Communications

EE: Electrical Engineering

EY: Ecology and Evolution

GG: Geology and Geophysics

IN: Instrumentation Engineering

MA: Mathematics

ME: Mechanical Engineering

MN: Mining Engineering

MT: Metallurgical Engineering

PE: Petroleum Engineering

PH: Physics

PI: Production and Industrial Engineering

TF: Textile Engineering and Fibre Science 15 85 100 3-hours XE (A-H): Engineering Sciences (Section A + any two sections) 15 15 + 2 x 35 100 3-hours XL (P-U): Life Sciences (Section P + any two sections) 15 25 + 2 x 30 100 3-hours It is important to note that no candidate will be allowed to leave the exam hall before the complete exam duration of 3-hours.

New in 2017

In 2017, the examination will also be conducted in six other countries namely Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The candidates this year will also be not allowed to use calculators for the exam, similar to 2016. However, a virtual calculator will be available for the candidates’ use of the test interface.

Touted as the second most competitive exam in the country in terms of a number of candidates after IIT-JEE entrance test, sees around 10 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year. The entrance exam is focused on testing the technical competence of a candidate, aptitude for science, understanding of a subject and eligibility for higher learning.

The 2017 score is valid for three years from the date of publishing of result. The score can be used for both postgraduate admission and PSU recruitment.

The recruitment process will begin in early January where the candidate needs to apply to the various public sector companies individually and provide their registration number allotted in his/her hall ticket.

Over the past few years, foreign universities like the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technical University (NTU) have also started accepting score as a standardised entry test for postgraduate admissions. Certain universities in Germany like RWTH Aachen and TU Munich have made score mandatory for Indian nationals to be considered for admission to post graduate courses.