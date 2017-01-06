'Gau rakshaks' block traffic over removal of calf's carcass in Jind

A group of cow vigilantes on Thursday blocked the traffic at in Haryana's district, alleging that the city council and local administration did not take timely action to remove the carcass of a that was mowed down by a vehicle.

The 'gau rakshaks' said the was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Wednesday night after which they informed the police control room, administration and the city council.

They alleged the authorities didn't turn up to remove the carcass and therefore they had to take the step in order to keep the stray dogs away.

The protesters blocked the Chowk in the morning which lead to a heavy traffic jam on both sides of the road and inconvenience to commuters for over half an hour.

After getting information, police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators. The carcass was removed later, said police spokesperson.

According to the vigilantes, if they remove such carcass from road, the police books them for cow smuggling.

They said it is city council's duty to remove dead animals but there is no place in the city to bury such bodies.