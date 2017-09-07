Gauri Lankesh case to be given to CBI only if family wants: Siddaramaiah

JUST IN
ANI  |  Bengaluru 

Gauri Lankesh
Tripura University students during a protest rally at the university premises to condemn the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Photo: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has nothing against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but won't be transferring the murder case of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, under the pressure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I am in touch with the Lankesh family and will give CBI the case only if the family asks me to do so. I won't do anything just because the BJP is saying," said Siddaramaiah.

Earlier in the day, Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh said that his sister was friends with Siddaramaiah and also said that the chief minister had assured the family that if they want then he will give the case to CBI.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Indrajit Lankesh further said that Special Investigation Team (SIT) has formed three different teams and they are working on the case.

"It's not about going to the CBI, it's not about a special judge or SIT, it's about getting justice. And for that we are ready to do anything," Indrajit Lankesh said.

An SIT comprising of 19 officers, headed by IGP Intelligence BK Singh, has been formed to probe Lankesh's murder.

Senior journalist Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 pm.

As per the reports, three bullets were pumped in her body.

Her last rites were held at Bengaluru's Chamrajpet Cemetery earlier in the day.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication.
First Published: Thu, September 07 2017. 18:28 IST

