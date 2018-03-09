Gauri Lankesh murder case: Accused sent to SIT custody for five days

A 37-year-old was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Kannada journalist six months ago, police said.

"Naveen Kumar, 37, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and is an accused in the case," SIT investigation officer M.N. Anucheth told IANS.

Kumar was detained on March 2 for questioning after he was booked by the Crime Branch on February 19 under the Arms Act for illegal possession of 15 bullets of a revolver.

The accused hails from Birur town in Chikmagalur district, about 250 km west of Bengaluru, the police said.

"Based on certain clues provided by him, the SIT took him into custody for further questioning and investigation," Anucheth had said earlier.

Lankesh, 55, Editor of "Lankesh Patrike", was shot dead outside her residence here on September 5 last year. Of the seven bullets fired, three hit Lankesh -- two in the chest and one in the forehead.

The government set up the SIT to probe the journalist-activist's killing.