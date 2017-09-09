Gauri Lankesh murder: Karnataka govt sends report to Home ministry

-
The Home ministry has received a report from the Karnataka government on the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh by unidentified persons in Bengaluru, an official said.
The state chief secretary in his factual report gave a detailed account of the sensational killing and the follow-up action by the police.
The report also mentioned that the state government had set up a special investigation team to probe the case and find out those involved in the murder of the 55-year-old journalist, the Home ministry official said.
The report came after the ministry asked the Karnataka government to inform it about the details of the incident.
The report was sought after Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to do so.
