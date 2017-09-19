Gauri Lankesh murder: SIT quizzes gangster-turned-journalist Agni Sreedhar

The Special Investigation Team probing the case of on Tuesday questioned gangster-turned- 'Agni' Sreedhar in connection with its investigation.



An assistant commissioner of police, along with an inspector and a sub-inspector, quizzed Sreedhar for about an hour.



"It is true that an ACP, with an inspector, had come to my office and sought some details. It is good that the is leaving no stone unturned to probe the matter," said Sreedhar."There is no likelihood of any Naxal involvement in Lankesh's killing. It is the same gang, or rather, I should say the same boys, who had killed (Narendra) Dabholkar, (Govind) Pansare and (MM) Kalburgi. If they are not tracked down, there will be more killings in the near future," the "reformed" gangster added.The had earlier questioned author and historian Vikram Sampath in connection with Lankesh's killing.The government had, on September 6, announced a 21-member to investigate the killing of Lankesh, an incident which led to countrywide protests and condemnation across the political spectrum.(55), known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants outside her residence here on the night of September 5.