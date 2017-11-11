Gautam Gambhir's DDCA role under conflict of interest scanner

Veteran opener Gautam Gambhir's inclusion as a government nominee in Delhi & District Cricket Association's (DDCA) Managing Committee has come under the scanner due to issue.



Yesterday, Gambhir announced via Twitter that he has been nominated in the managing committee of and also thanked minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.



However, Gambhir is an active first-class cricketer and as per recommendations will fall under the purview if he is a part of the policy-making body before retiring from the game.DDCA's managing committee, as and when it comes into effect, will decide on coach and selection committee, which will then be directly beneficial to Gambhir if he remains an active cricketer.Interestingly, Delhi High Court appointed administrator of DDCA, Justice (Retd) Vikramajit Sen said he was unaware of the existence of any managing committee in the current set-up."I have not received any notification from the government about Gautam Gambhir's appointment. I am not aware of any managing committee. I will be writing to the ministry to seek more details," Justice Sen told Press Trust of India today."Also, he is an active cricketer, so I am not sure if reforms will allow him to take up administrative post," he said.It is also learnt that no such managing committee exists as of now in since the time court-appointed administrator took over. No one knows who all are a part of the committee.A close friend of Gambhir said that if the issue arises then he will not take up the post."Gautam has no plans to retire and will be playing active cricket. If there is a issue, he will not take up the post," he said.