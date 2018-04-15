One of the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers who resigned after participating in a rally in support of the culprits in Kathua rape and murder case, on Sunday said that he resigned on moral grounds.

"I gave resignation on moral values. If someone is hurt because of me, I have no right to remain in that post, that is why I resigned. I also said that one must live by their conscience, and my conscience did not approve that violence and riots are caused just for the resignation of two ministers," Singh told ANI.

"I have done nothing but I resigned so as there's no violence in the country," he added.

Singh also upheld demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led enquiry, contending that it would give clarity to all.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, an eight-year-old Muslim nomadic girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, gangraped, tortured and killed. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

The recent investigation into the incident unfolded the details of the crime, and the accused were arrested, which trigged a protest march in support of the accused, while a group of lawyers tried to obstruct the police from filing the chargesheet.

BJP leaders Chandra Prakash Ganga and Chaudhary Lal Singh, resigned following accusations of attending the protest march.