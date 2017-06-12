TRENDING ON BS
German professor at JNU threatens suicide on being terminated from service

The professor went into depression after hearing of his termination

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A German professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who had threatened to commit suicide on being terminated from service, has been discharged from hospital after counselling and now says he is stable, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Stephen Baiar, a Professor of Physical Sciences working on contract at JNU, was terminated on Saturday by Vice-Chancellor after which he suffered a meltdown and sent a mail to the VC threatening to commit suicide.

"We received a communication from JNU around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday. Thereafter the professor was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College for psychological counselling and medical help by his colleagues. He got fine after medical attention and counselling," Assistant Commissioner of Police, South, Chinmoy Biswal told IANS.

"He said that he had gone into depression after hearing of his termination. One of his students stayed with him at the hospital for assistance," he added.

