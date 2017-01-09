Get handcuffed or tied for unruly behaviour on flights

Recently, an IndiGo passenger was handcuffed in a Dubai-New Delhi flight after he created ruckus

Indian airlines are becoming proactive and have stopped shying away from taking extreme measures against misbehaviours on flights. In a recent on-board incident, an IndiGo passenger, Chhatu Bhagat, was handcuffed in a Dubai-New Delhi flight. Bhagat was tied in a three-hour long flight after he created ruckus, asking the cabin crew to open the door on-board. After such incidents, domestic carriers have become more aggressive to control unruly passengers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has also allowed the use of extreme measures to avoid such ...

Arindam Majumder & Aneesh Phadnis