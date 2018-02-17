Get latest Oxford dictionary to praise Virat Kohli, says Ravi Shastri

is famous for his tongue-in-cheek replies and had a word of advice for a scribe, who asked him if there is a new moniker that can be attributed to describe India captain Virat Kohli's greatness. Kohli has racked up three more ODI hundreds in India's 5-1 series win against and people are finding it hard to come up with new phrases to describe his batting. I have a tip for you. If I was in your position I know what I would be doing tomorrow.

I would be going to the bookstore and buying the latest dictionary, just to improve my vocabulary (in praise of Kohli), Shastri said in jest. Famous for his cliched one-liners during commentary like "tracer bullets" and "just what the doctor ordered", Shastri sounded every bit like a broadcaster when asked about the kind of impact Kohli has had on the series. Huge (impact)! As a batsman? Fabulous - over 500 runs in 6 matches against a South African attack. Do I have to say anything more? Shastri replied with his customary smug.