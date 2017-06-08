Get tickets to Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert at BookMyShow from July 12

Pop Sensation is coming to to perform and the fans are waiting for his in

The concert, which is part of the Asian leg of his world tour to support his third studio album ÷ (divide), released on March 3rd through Asylum/Atlantic Records, will take place at the JioGarden BKC, on Sunday, November 19.

The registration to book tickets for the will commence from July 4, 2017 at 12 p.m. and ticket prices are starting from Rs. 4,750.

Tickets go on-sale to registered customers exclusively on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the concert, on July 12, 2017 at 12 noon.

The will be held at a limited capacity venue and tickets will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Kunal Khambhati, Head- Live Events and IP, said, " is clearly emerging as a live entertainment destination, with fans here showing immense promise and appetite for international musical acts. At BookMyShow, we are very excited to be a part of this journey with international promoters, AEG Presents and PR Worldwide, and are eager to put on the global entertainment map by providing access to millions of fans. We look forward to welcoming and are committed to ensure that the event is a phenomenal success."

Ed will also be going to Tokyo, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore and more places before concluding the in Dubai.

In July 2015, Ed took to the stage of Wembley Stadium, solo, becoming the first-ever artist to headline the prestigious venue without a band with just his trademark loop pedal and guitar - seeing him play to 2,40,000 people over three consecutive sold-out nights!

Ed recently conquered more milestones in the USA after landing his first-ever number 1 as a performer on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Shape Of You' - with 'Castle On The Hill' sitting closely behind at number 6 on the chart.