Getting a passport may not be a hassle in future with a centre every 50 km

Minister of State for External Affairs on Saturday said the government is working on a vision to set up one centre in every 50 km range in the country in future.



" is a right. It is not a gift. We are a democracy," Akbar said while inaugurating the Post Office Seva Kendra (POPSK) in north Kolkata's Beadon Street Post Office.



He said the as per "Prime Minister and MEA minister Sushma Swaraj's vision to reach out facilities to the common man, one centre (POPSK) will come up in every 50 km range in future."The Union minister also inaugurated another POPSK in Kishnanagar in Nadia district through video-conferencing at the same time.Akbar said, "instead of the past when people were in quest of passport, now the government wanted office to be in quest of its citizens.""We are committed to give upper class seva to garib seva," he said.Akbar said while in POPSK had come up first in Asansol and then in Raiganj, the government would now set up similar offices in Siliguri and Darjeeling." offices will now come up in places where one could have never imagined in past. The project began one-one half year back and now it has picked up speed. You will see exponential growth in coming days."On the issue of POPSK coming up at Beadon Street Post office, Akbar said, "It had never been thought by anyone in past that there could be collaboration between Department of Posts, circle, and Regional Office, in this way."Akbar, a former journalist, said "in past some of the officials had made offices a power centre and the whole process was very very laborious.""People were scared about the days to take the whole thing to complete, about the number of times they would have to stand in queue. Not anymore," he said.Turning to another issue, the minister said, "The post offices are good real estate examples. We must think how to modernise their real estate, how to maximise their potential which will result in new productivity."Applicants in Normal category (Fresh/Re-issue) only will be entertained at the two new POPSKs, Regional Officer Bibhuti Bhushan Kumar said.He added Tatkaal, On-hold files, walk-in and PCC applications will not be accepted and processed in these POPSKs.

