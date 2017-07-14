Getting pesky spam calls? You're not alone; Indian users most hit globally

Troubled by calls from banks offering loans or rival operators doling out more data coaxing you to switch? You are not alone. tops the list of countries most affected by calls, says a report.



According to phone directory app Truecaller, is ahead of countries like the US, Brazil, and with an average user receiving over 22 calls a month.



Compared to this, customers in the and get about 20 calls a month, while in the average is about seven calls, said in a report."On a deeper dive, we found that there are common categories that tie all these calls together. These would be operator, debt collection, bank, political, health, spam, telemarketing, financial service, and insurance," it added.In India, telcos and accounted for a major chunk of the calls at 54 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively."Many of these operators are seeking to provide special offers for free data, or unlimited calls. Which doesn't sound so bad - until you get bombarded by them," the report noted.-- which has over 250 million users globally -- used data from its user base to compile the report.Incoming calls that were marked as by users or those flagged by its platform during January-May were considered. During this period, users received over 5.5 billion calls.

