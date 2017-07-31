TRENDING ON BS
PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin of flood victims

Ghatkopar building collapse: PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin

The Prime Minister also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured in the collapse

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai, building collapses
Photo: @ANI_news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of those who died in Ghatkopar building collapse.

The Prime Minister also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured in the collapse.

The four-storey building in Ghatkopar collapsed around 10.45 am on July 25 in which 17 people were crushed, including two toddlers and reportedly more than 30 injured.

The announcement was made through a series of tweets from the Prime Minister's official handle.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has increased the compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the Ghatkopar building collapse incident to Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier, Fadnavis had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for those killed.

"The state government will bear the hospital expenses of those injured. And Rs 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those killed," he had said.

Fadnavis had held Shiv Sena leader's Sunil Shitap Nursing Home responsible for the building collapse that claimed 17 lives.

