Ghatkopar building collapse: PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin

Prime Minister on Monday approved of Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of those who died in building collapse.

The Prime Minister also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured in the collapse.

The four-storey building in collapsed around 10.45 am on July 25 in which 17 people were crushed, including two toddlers and reportedly more than 30 injured.

The announcement was made through a series of tweets from the Prime Minister's official handle.

PM has approved Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to a building collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2017

PM @narendramodi has approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured due to a building collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2017

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has increased the to the next of kin of those killed in the building collapse incident to Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier, Fadnavis had announced an of Rs 2 lakh for those killed.

"The state government will bear the hospital expenses of those injured. And Rs 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those killed," he had said.

Fadnavis had held Shiv Sena leader's Sunil Shitap Nursing Home responsible for the building collapse that claimed 17 lives.