Ghaziabad: Parents stage protest against annual fee hike by private schools

Parents of several students on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the collectorate in Ghaziabad to protest the annual charge and by some private school managements, even as police arrested five people in connection with the stir.



Some of the parents had also blocked the road in front of the collectorate and disrupted traffic on the Hapur road, sources said.



Senior superintendent of police Deepak Kumar said the parents were adamant and demanding action against the "monopoly" of school managements.



"I personally reached there and pacified the guardians," he said.



The SSP said he then arranged a meeting of the enraged parents at Harsaon police lines where district magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani listened to their grievances.



Five people have been arrested for blocking the road. they were later released on bail, the SSP said.



D M Kesarwani told the parents that notices will be issued to the school managements to "not harass" the children for annual charges.



A three-member committee, which was constituted earlier on the issue, has used the explanations tendered by school managements in support of their levying the annual charges.



"Now the final report will be submitted on May 11, till that day no annual charges will be taken from parents by any school," she said.