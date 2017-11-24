Gigantic 9 kg Rasogolla to celebrate GI tag to 'Banglar Rasogolla'

Days after got the Geographical Indication (GI) for "Banglar Rasogolla", two self-help groups in district collaborated to produce a gigantic version of the round syrupy dessert, which they claim to be the world's biggest.

The enormous Rasogolla, weighing nine kilograms with the syrup and more than six kilograms without it, needed five professional sweet makers, helpers and raw materials of equally elaborate proportion to get completed.

The members of self-help groups based in Fulia said the sweet was also their tribute to the legendary sweet maker Haradhan Mondal, whom they called the actual inventor of the enticing sweet dish, particularly popular in this part of the country.

"The makers needed 150 kg of sugar, five-and-a-half kg of cottage cheese and 400 grams of flour to make that single piece of weighing nine kg. It was quite a spectacle," said Abhinaba Basak, member of a self-help group 'Junior One Hundred' that organised the event.

"We served the sweet dish to 400 people in our locality. We divided the iconic among people to observe the occasion," he exclaimed.

A Kolkata-based confectioner named Nobin Chandra Das is known to be the inventor of the popular spongy white in 1868.

Basak, however, claimed the sweet dish was invented in his hometown Fulia much before that by the confectioner Haradhan Mondal who later moved to Kolkata and came in touch with Das.

"The original Rasogolla, invented in was known as soft It was first invented by Mondal at his small sweet shop in Fulia. He is the actual inventor of the dish.

"However, Nobin Chandra Das was responsible for making the spongy and making it popular," he added.