GJM protests: Police recovers arrows, explosives at Bimal Gurung's premises

Police recovered 300-400 weapons, including arrows, and explosives in raids on premises connected with (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung, sparking a call by the separatist group for an indefinite shutdown in hills.

Police said some party activists also were arrested on Thursday in the raids in Singmari and Patlebas areas of

The developments came a day after Gurung said that his group's campaign for a separate Gorkhaland state would go on till it was achieved. He has asked tourists to avoid Darjeeling, a tea-growing region of West Bengal state and also one of the most popular tourist destinations in India.

"Some of the premises of Gurung and other activists were raided. We conducted the raids on the basis of concrete information. The raids are still on. We have arrested a few activists," a senior police official said on condition of anonymity.

The police, however, denied that Gurung's residence had been raided.

Following the raids, the called for an indefinite shutdown in the hills from today.

"The state government is indulging in politics of witch-hunting," said General Secretary Roshan Giri.

"The police and the state government are provoking us to call an indefinite strike in the hills. We will inform the Centre about the atrocities of the state government. We have called an indefinite shutdown in hills from today," Giri said.

On the recovery of weapons, the leader said, "What have they found ? Khukri is part of our tradition, what is the harm in keeping it ? Bows and arrows are traditional weapons. They were meant for students for archery competition."

"The is being targeted as we are fighting for a separate state. The police and the state government are trying to frame false cases against us," he alleged.

Giri said the Centre and the state government should solve the "political problem".

"We will inform the Centre of the police atrocities and seek Centre's intervention", Giri who is in Delhi, said over phone.

"The present situation in the hills is created by the state government. They want to suppress us using huge police force", he alleged.

The raids came on the fourth day of the GJM-sponsored indefinite strike in government and GTA offices in the hills.

The GJM's call for a separate state of Gorkhaland gained momentum after six other hill parties extended their support and unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday for a new state to be carved out of hills.

The area is largely populated by Gorkhas who resent the imposition of Bengali, the predominant language of the rest of the state.

Prominent among the six states to join is the Gorkha Liberation Front (GNLF), which broke its alliance with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The Centre has dispatched 600 paramilitary personnel to assist the West Bengal government in restoring normalcy in violence-hit hills which witnessed incidents of stone pelting during GJM-sponsored indefinite bandh.

The Centre had also sought a detailed report on the prevailing situation in the hill district from the state government.