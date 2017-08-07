GJM supremo Bimal Gurung threatens to intensify protest in Darjeeling hills

(GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung today threatened to intensify the agitation in the Darjeeling hills if the Centre did not intervene to resolve the crisis as the indefinite strike demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 54th day.



The GJM leadership, on July 30, had given a 10-day "deadline" to the Centre to intervene to resolve the crisis in the hills, arising out of its Gorkhaland demand.



"The deadline will end soon, but if the Centre decides to sit idle, we will intensify our agitation in the hills. The GJM is a constituent in the government at the Centre. We hope they (BJP) will intervene to resolve the situation," Gurung told reporters.GJM activists took out rallies in various parts of the hills, demanding a restoration of the Internet services, which have been suspended since June 18, and an immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the hills.

