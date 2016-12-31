Global biz leaders to descend on Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Boeing, Cisco, RasGas, Suzuki, Capgemini, Sistema, Dell, Vodafone, 3M to participate

A number of global majors in various sectors — energy, infrastructure, aviation, defence, electricals, among others — are set to participate in the eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 (VGGS 2017). These include the likes of International, Systems, Company, Motor & Corporation, Capgemini, Sistema, EMC, Vodafone, and 3M.



Around 35 such business leaders from abroad, along with their 23 Indian counterparts including Infosys, Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla, Essar, Mahindra, Bharti Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro, and Adani, among others will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar as part of the Global CEO Conclave to be held on January 10.



The other international companies that will participate in the conclave include Trafigura Beheer BV, Electricite de France, Gilead Sciences, Emerson Electric, Capgemini, Huntsman, Carl Bennet AB, Dassault Aviation, DP World, Maxxis Group, Hitachi, FedEx, Fairfax and JETRO, among others.



The Indian representatives will be from Kotak Mahindra, Godrej, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Flipkart, Olacabs, State Bank of India, ITC, and Welspun, among others.



The Global CEO Conclave is being held as part of the VGGS 2017 from January 10-13, 2017 at Gandhinagar. The theme of the conclave has been fixed as ‘Transforming India’ to encourage constructive dialogue and networking of the global and Indian corporate honchos with PM Modi, along with key dignitaries such as Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.



“There will be top 35 global CEOs and 23 business leaders from India for the Global CEO round table. The discussions with PM would unearth and crystallise the industry’s expectations regarding ‘the ideal investment destination’,” said P K Taneja, additional chief secretary for industries and mines, Gujarat.



On the Global CEO Conclave, Taneja said: “The outcome of the CEO Round table would enable not only the Government of Gujarat, but also the Government of India, to identify the specific action points to become the undisputed leader with regards to global investment friendliness.”



BS Reporter