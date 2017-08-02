Globally flexible workforce is critically important to firms: Report

Workforce dynamics are changing across the world and are increasingly willing to take on board significant number of flexible workforce, says a survey.



According to a survey by Flexing It, a platform for independent consultants and flexible talent, more than half of the surveyed will have over 30 per cent of their workforce, double of what it is today, as flexible within next five years.



The report, titled Thriving in the Future Workforce that leveraged Flexing It's community of 70,000 global professionals and organisations, said cross border and global teams will be the biggest driver of workforce diversity, while 47 per cent believe they are ready to easily on-board flexible"The concept of full time regular employment is a 20th century western phenomenon and it's clear that the world is again moving towards a future wherein people will manage their own and will move from project to project," said Peter Nicholls, COO of Flexing It.Data for the survey was collected in June-July 2017 from over 500 across over 20 countries. The report noted that work-life flexibility and meaningful work will be the biggest motivators and drivers for professionals over the next 10 years.Nicholls said, "India is changing rapidly as the economy grows faster and faster and in the near future, it will be very normal for 20-30 per cent of professional or roles to be flexible or project based".In terms of the most needed skills to thrive in future workplace, a lot of will gain importance in the long run with top five skills being critical thinking, social intelligence, novel and adaptive thinking, cross cultural and virtual"The changing nature of work will necessitate continuous updation of skills for Survival of the adaptable will be a common theme for employers and alike. The need for higher specialisation and new skills will result in part time and work as a major work theme in the coming decade," said Chandrika Pasricha, CEO and Founder of Flexing It.