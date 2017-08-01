GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd owes Rs 655 crore to CISF

The International Airport Limited (DIAL), which is a GMR-led association that operates Capital's International Airport, owes an amount of Rs 655 crores to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

"A review of the outstanding dues against various airports shows that an amount of Rs 735.33 crore is outstanding against 59 airports," chief OP Singh wrote in a letter to civil aviation secretary RN Choubey.

Singh further said that during the last 12 months the total number of dues have increased from Rs. 542 crore to Rs. 735.

"Out of the total pending dues of Rs 735.33 crore, an amount of 655.40 crore relates to International Airport Limited (DIAL) alone," Singh said in his letter.

CISF, which handles the security of some of the country's most sensitive airports including Delhi's IGI, has requested the central to intervene and get back its dues from the private operator.

Air travelers in pay a Passenger Service Fee (PSF), which is part of the ticket cost every time they fly.

The PSF is classified into a Security Component which is collected to meet the expenditure on services provided by CISF, performing the security services at airports in line with the guidelines issued by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

"The escalating outstanding dues are a matter of grave concern," the Director General has written in his letter.

He has further written that the dues attract adverse comments from statutory bodies including Comptroller and Auditor General, Parliamentary Standing Committee relating to Home Affairs.

"I would, therefore, request you to kindly use your good office and issue necessary instructions to the Airports Authority of and the management of the private airports for liquidating the outstanding amounts as early as possible," the letter said.

