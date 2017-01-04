TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Defence personnel can cast votes through electronic transmission, says EC
Business Standard

Go cashless with Paytm at PVR, amusement parks, gaming parlours

Company has introduced Paytm 'Nearby', a feature that guides customers to nearest Paytm merchant

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Paytm
Paytm sticker pictured at a petrol pump in New Delhi (Photo: Dalip Kumar)

Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with PVR, Cinepolis, amusement parks and gaming parlours to enable cashless payments.

"Our integration will not only ensure customers to enjoy their share of fun and frolic without worrying about exact change, but also bring us a step closer to our vision of making India a cashless society," said Kiran Vasireddy, Senior Vice President, Paytm, in a statement.

The company has also introduced Paytm "Nearby", a feature that guides customers to their nearest Paytm merchant.

"We are happy to extend wallet payments with Paytm to all our box offices and candy stores. This makes it even more convenient for customers to go cashless," added Rajat Tyagi, CIO, PVR Cinemas.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Go cashless with Paytm at PVR, amusement parks, gaming parlours

Company has introduced Paytm 'Nearby', a feature that guides customers to nearest Paytm merchant

Company has introduced Paytm 'Nearby', a feature that guides customers to nearest Paytm merchant

Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with PVR, Cinepolis, amusement parks and gaming parlours to enable cashless payments.

"Our integration will not only ensure customers to enjoy their share of fun and frolic without worrying about exact change, but also bring us a step closer to our vision of making India a cashless society," said Kiran Vasireddy, Senior Vice President, Paytm, in a statement.

The company has also introduced Paytm "Nearby", a feature that guides customers to their nearest Paytm merchant.

"We are happy to extend wallet payments with Paytm to all our box offices and candy stores. This makes it even more convenient for customers to go cashless," added Rajat Tyagi, CIO, PVR Cinemas.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Go cashless with Paytm at PVR, amusement parks, gaming parlours

Company has introduced Paytm 'Nearby', a feature that guides customers to nearest Paytm merchant

Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with PVR, Cinepolis, amusement parks and gaming parlours to enable cashless payments.

"Our integration will not only ensure customers to enjoy their share of fun and frolic without worrying about exact change, but also bring us a step closer to our vision of making India a cashless society," said Kiran Vasireddy, Senior Vice President, Paytm, in a statement.

The company has also introduced Paytm "Nearby", a feature that guides customers to their nearest Paytm merchant.

"We are happy to extend wallet payments with Paytm to all our box offices and candy stores. This makes it even more convenient for customers to go cashless," added Rajat Tyagi, CIO, PVR Cinemas.

image
Business Standard
177 22