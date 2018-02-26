Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is 'fine and stable', says state minister

is "absolutely fine and stable", a said today, a day after he was admitted to a hospital following complaints of uneasiness. Parrikar, 62, was taken to the Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) last evening on a wheelchair. He was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 22, a week after he was admitted there and treated for a pancreatic ailment. "The remains admitted to hospital but he is absolutely fine and stable," said. He was suffering from mild dehydration at the time he was taken to GMCH. Expert doctors are attending to Parrikar, who is in ward number 121 of the GMCH. The had presented the budget in the assembly on February 22 after returning from