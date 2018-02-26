JUST IN
Business Standard

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is 'fine and stable', says state minister

He was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 22, a week after he was admitted there and treated for a pancreatic ailment

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

manohar, parrikar, Manohar Parrikar
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "absolutely fine and stable", a state minister said today, a day after he was admitted to a Goa hospital following complaints of uneasiness. Parrikar, 62, was taken to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) last evening on a wheelchair. He was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 22, a week after he was admitted there and treated for a pancreatic ailment. "The chief minister remains admitted to hospital but he is absolutely fine and stable," state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. He was suffering from mild dehydration at the time he was taken to GMCH. Expert doctors are attending to Parrikar, who is in ward number 121 of the GMCH. The chief minister had presented the budget in the Goa assembly on February 22 after returning from Mumbai.

First Published: Mon, February 26 2018. 14:50 IST

